ST. MARYS - This week Penn Highlands Healthcare hosted tree planting ceremonies at each of their nine facilities to honor those who lost their lives as well as to the survivors of COVID-19.
On Friday afternoon a small crowd gathered on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk to participate in a brief, but poignant ceremony which took place in front of the original portion of the hospital.
Penn Highlands Elk President Bradley Chapman welcomed those in attendance and introduced several guest speakers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Too many of our grandparents, parents, significant others, siblings, children, coworkers and neighbors are not with us today because of COVID-19,” Chapman said.
He noted that across the world three million people have succumbed from the virus including 39 people from Elk County.