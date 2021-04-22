A Douglas Fir tree was removed from The Diamond in downtown St. Marys on Saturday morning. The City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission decided to remove the tree due to its deteriorating condition and after consulting industry experts. Out On A Limb Tree Service of St. Marys made quick work of removing the tree. Grass will be planted in the area next week.
Tree removed from The Diamond
- Photo by Amy Cherry
