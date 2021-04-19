ST. MARYS - The Diamond in downtown St. Marys will look a little different after this weekend as a crew will be removing the large Douglas Fir tree situated in the middle of the Diamond.
The City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission (STC) oversees the management of the Diamond trees, along with many others located throughout the city. They were recently made aware of the tree’s deteriorating condition.
The STC sought the advice of Toby Herzing, a service forester with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and consultant to the commission. Herzing inspected the tree on March 22 and determined that indeed there was reason for concern regarding the condition of the tree.