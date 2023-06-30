Turf and playground surface installation among proposed CDBG projects

ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently reviewed the 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) tentative grant projects ranging from new playground resurfacing, reconstruction of Ash Street, baseball field turf installation and spot/blight project(s).
St. Marys Community and Economic Development Coordinator, Tina Gradizzi, presented the projects to council for their review. As part of the grant process public hearings were conducted at city hall where citizens could present ideas for projects utilizing the 2023 CDBG funds.