Jeff Bartos, Republican candidate for the United States Senate, kicked off his “Fighting for Pennsylvania” bus tour on Monday, with is campaign making a stop at Rick’s Doughboys in downtown St. Marys as he passed through Elk County.
U.S. Senate candidate makes campaign stop in Elk County
