Unexpected repairs reported at two school buildings

ST. MARYS - Unexpected repairs are in the works for the gymnasium floor at South St. Marys Street Elementary School and to the St. Marys Area High School’s pool boiler and heater as reported during Tuesday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey explained the SSMSE gym floor sustained significant damage following a recent rain storm in which a heating and air conditioning unit of the school roof was damaged causing water to leak onto the gym floor. While he said himself and other staff were quick to descend onto the school with mops at the ready and managed to clean it up, it did not take long for the damage to set in. They also immediately contacted someone to help mitigate the moisture in the floor.