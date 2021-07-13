ST. MARYS - A revised health and safety plan for the St. Marys Area School District was approved during the Monday evening meeting of the SMASD Board of School Directors.
SMASD’s health and safety plan initially took effect Aug. 10, 2020 with the latest revision approved during the meeting.
One of the main topics addressed by the board was how the school district will approach mask wearing during the 202122 school year.
Superintendent Brian Toth stated before the end of the current school year the administration opted to allow the decision to wear a mask next year up to the individual student, teacher or staff member.
“We won’t require it unless we are told otherwise,” Toth said.
One school board member referenced the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noting teachers and students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear masks while in school.
Toth noted the school district will not be checking on individual’s vaccine status.