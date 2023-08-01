Last Saturday, Kinzua Bridge State Park (KBSP) hosted an unforgettable Anniversary Day, drawing visitors to its classroom to commemorate a series of significant milestones. The event celebrated the 60th anniversary of the park's designation as a State Park and the 30th anniversary of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation. Amidst the festivities, attendees gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of a fateful tornado that left an indelible mark on the park, particularly the iconic Kinzua Viaduct Bridge. One of the highlights of the day was the captivating presentation by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Meteorologist Johnathan Guseman, who offered valuable insights into the history of tornadoes in Pennsylvania, with a specific focus on the tornado that swept through the viaduct in 2003.
The park came alive with history and remembrance during its event. While numerous speakers contributed to the day's proceedings, the spotlight shone on Guseman, whose expertise in meteorology and extensive research added a new layer of understanding to the catastrophic tornado event.