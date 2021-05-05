ST. MARYS – More than three million Pennsylvanians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the state’s vaccine supply increases each week allowing for the administration of more and more shots into arms.
An upcoming clinic on May 6, hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare, is open to anyone age 16 and older interested in receiving the Pfizer product which requires a second dose.
The clinic is taking place at the Saint Mary’s Church Parish Center at 325 Church St. The parish center has hosted previous PHH vaccine clinics.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, interested individuals should visit the website, www.phhealthcare.org/vaccine or call the PHH vaccine information line at 814-503-4735.