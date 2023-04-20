Statistics show St. Marys has more parks, facilities than national average
ST. MARYS - An update on the Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan was provided during the recent St. Marys City Council meeting.
Heather Cuyler, a recreational planner with Pashek + MTR, offered a
detailed PowerPoint presentation and answered questions about the plan being undertaken by the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department.
Cuyler said they have been working for the over 12 months on the development of the plan which is currently in the review and adoption phase which includes a chapter review by committee, staff and officials including the rec board and city council, review by DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), a final review and a vote for adoption.
Cuyler said next month they plan to provide DCNR with a copy of the report for their review. After that council will review the plan for adoption.
Cuyler emphasized that St. Marys is situated in a great location in the PA Wilds, which the city should be taking full advantage of.
“You live in a treasure,” Cuyler said.
After taking a benchmarking of national and state statistics, St. Marys has more parks and facilities than the national average.
