SMASD
A St. Marys Area School District parent questioned the SMASD Board of Directors regarding the use of virtual, remote learning days during their Monday evening meeting. 
Dan Sorg was in attendance at the meeting to once again voice his displeasure with the school board and administration regarding recent decisions. Sorg attended last week’s school board workshop where he expressed concerns with virtual education and a lack of live instruction. 
He questioned why Act 80 days were not re-scheduled to virtual days. The next upcoming Act 80 days are scheduled for Thursday and Friday with a remote learning makeup-day on Feb. 15.
“This is another missed opportunity to have our children in school!” Sorg said. 
Initially SSMSE was set to utilize remote learning from Feb. 1-16  due to numerous staff and students needing to quarantine due to a positive exposure to COVID-19. SSMSE returned to live instruction on Monday, Feb. 8.
He referenced that the district administration cited the early re-opening was due to new guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, however Sorg said there was no new guidance issued by those entities last week. 
Sorg explained his frustration does not lie with school staff, but rather with unnecessary virtual days. 
“I know everyone at South St. Marys Elementary School is doing their best,” he said. 

