Vacancy opens on SMASD Board of School Directors

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will be seeking a new school director following the resignation of Mark Greenthaner, who began serving on the school board in December 2021.
The school board conducted a brief, special meeting on Tuesday evening in which the board officially approved Greenthaner’s resignation. In his letter of resignation, dated February 20, Greenthaner cited new demands in his professional career has led him to evaluate his priorities in allocating his free time. Greenthaner left his professional position with the County of Elk at the beginning of the year for a new position in the private sector.