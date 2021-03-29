ST. MARYS - St. Marys Pharmacy recently announced they now have many daily openings for COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase 1A.
“We really want to get people vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Molly Beimel, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy.
Beimel said the pharmacy has reached out to all Phase 1A eligible customers on their waiting list who have registered for a vaccine through the pharmacy.
She stated if a person feels their phase has changed they are encouraged to email the pharmacy. Those who have not signed up to receive the vaccine are welcome to submit a new request for an appointment. Beimel said typically a person receives a booking link within 24 hours of submitting a request.