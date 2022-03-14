ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved an array of items during a recent regular meeting, ranging from educational agreements with outside entities to use of facilities.
Agreements were approved with two entities. The first was with Lindamood-Bell for an individual student instruction contract which terminates on June 3. The contract entails one session per day of sensory-cognitive online instruction for a total of 83 session at a rate of $139/per hour totaling $11,537.
The second agreement approved was with New Story for a tuition agreement for the 2021-22 school year. The private-licensed school is located in DuBois and provides educational services to children with special education requirements. The charge for the school’s special education classroom program is $367/per day.
A student and exchange visitors program was also unanimously approved by the board along with an individual student transportation agreement.
Several use of facility requests were approved. Among them were use of high school soccer practice fields and the football practice field by the St. Marys Recreation Soccer Association for soccer games taking place on Sundays in May and June from noon-2 p.m.; use of Berwind Park by the St. Marys Legion baseball team for Sundays from April through August for baseball games with high school baseball games will have priority through May 31; use of the middle school gymnasium and gym hall by the St. Marys Pounders Softball team for practice on Sundays from January through April from 4:30-7:30 p.m.; and use of the high school gymnasium, gym hall, locker rooms and concession stand by the Dutchmen Wrestling Boosters for an area junior high wrestling tournaments on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar which includes the naming of five dates as local holidays on Friday, Nov. 25, Monday, Nov. 28, Monday, Dec. 26, Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Friday, April 7 of spring break.
The board also approved student purchases of surplus equipment including a Cub Cadet lawn tractor and backhoe for $80 and a Prolight Tabletop CNC Turning Center for $10. The school is also selling or disposing of previously advertised items metalworking items for approximate scrap value. These items had no proposals submitted for them.