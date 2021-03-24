ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council unanimously approved several ordinances during their recent meeting, most of which with the purpose of clarifying various items indicated in the document.
The first ordinance relates to final approval of minor subdivisions. Interim City Manager Lou Radkowski stated the ordinance helps streamline government and add efficiencies to the process.
The second ordinance discussed related to parking and parking meters. The change to the ordinance clarifies the holiday parking schedule and makes the ordinance easier for residents to understand. The length of parking time, time of operation, and rates at each parking stall will be indicated on the parking meter head. No rates will be charged to park in the city on federal holidays and Sundays.
Radkowski emphasized there is no change in parking rates.