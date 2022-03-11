St. Marys, PA (15857)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.