Ahead of icy and snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds across most of the state this weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
Because this storm will begin as sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
- I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80;
- I-80 from I-79 to Exit 173 (Lamar); and
- I-70 from Maryland to PA Turnpike (I-76) in Fulton County.
- PA Turnpike (I-76) from the New Stanton to Breezewood exits; and
- I-99, entire length.
- I-81 from the Maryland border to I-80;
- I-83, entire length; and
- I-283, entire length.
- I-81 from I-380 to the New York border;
- I-84, entire length;
- I-380, entire length;
- I-476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from I-78 to I-81 Clarks Summit Exit 56-131
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
- motorcycles.
On roadways with Tier 2 restrictions in place, tractors towing loaded tandem trailers are not permitted unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.