Venture ‘Into the Woods’ during ECCHS’ upcoming musical

ST. MARYS - Elk County Catholic High School students will take audiences on a musical trip ‘Into the Woods’ during their annual drama production opening on Thursday evening.
Additional showtimes are Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are priced for adults and students.
Simon Glatt, ECCHS musical director and band director, said the musical and acting scenes allow students to not only showcase their talents in singing and dancing, but in acting and dialogue as well.
“This show is a very interesting one that has a lot of twists and turns that will keep you on edge,” Glatt said. “It also involves some witty humor and great music that draws you into the very woods itself.”
Over 50 students are involved with the production, including a 30-member cast with additional stage crew, sound, lighting and other volunteers.