Veterans Affairs office to host open house on September 21

Pictured is former Elk County Director of Veterans Affairs Leslie Neal instructing Gerry Copella (sitting) and Mike Straub (standing). Copella will serve as the new director while Straub is taking over the role of deputy director. 

 

 Photo by Jake Mercer

RIDGWAY- The Elk County Veterans Affairs office will be holding an open house in their office on September 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

The point of having this open house is having local veterans meet the two new staff members in the office, Gerry Copella and Mike Straub. 

