Veterans Affairs office to host open house on September 21

RIDGWAY- The Elk County Veterans Affairs office will be holding an open house in their office on September 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The point of having this open house is having local veterans meet the two new staff members in the office, Gerry Copella and Mike Straub.
Copella will serve as the new director of veterans affairs following Leslie Neal’s retirement, and Straub will now assume the role of deputy director following the resignation of assistant director Beth Foster.
Neal will still assist Copella and Straub on a part-time basis.
“We want people to meet these guys and build a connection with them as they assume their new roles,” Neal said.
These three will entertain questions from veterans on how the office functions, and they are also open to arranging appointments with attendees in the future at this open house.