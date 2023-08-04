Veterans can file discharge documents locally and free of charge

ELK COUNTY- Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and James M. Zugay, Recorder of Deeds in Dauphin County and President of the Pennsylvania Recorders of Deeds Association (PRODA), today reminded Pennsylvania veterans to register their military discharge paperwork with their local Recorder of Deeds office.
Lee A. Neureiter, Register of Wills Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans' Court of Elk County echoed these sentiments, "Military discharge papers are crucial documents for veterans to keep and Recorder of Deed offices can provide easy access to official copies if the originals get misplaced or lost.”