St. Marys American Legion Post 103 held their annual Veterans Day ceremony on the Diamond on Friday morning. While a steady rain fell throughout the event, it did not dampen the occasion, and several members of the community still turned out with thier umbrellas in tow to participate.
featured
Veterans Day ceremony not dampened by rain
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- St. Marys man arrested following drug bust
- Veterans Day ceremony not dampened by rain
- Kendall Young signs letter of intent
- SMA's Liv Eckels signs letter of intent
- Out of control forest fire burns in Benezette Township
- Red wave sweeps Elk County: Voters show strong support for Republican candidates
- Elk County Election Office reports smooth process on Election Day
- ECC students showcase art skills in “Paint the Plow” project
Popular Content
Articles
- Out of control forest fire burns in Benezette Township
- Red wave sweeps Elk County: Voters show strong support for Republican candidates
- Dutchmen advance to D9-AAA title game
- SMA's Liv Eckels signs letter of intent
- Walking Club starts today at St. Marys Area High School
- Fr. Kevin Holland installed as new pastor at St. Boniface
- SMAHS to resume annual Veterans Day ceremony
- Kendall Young signs letter of intent
- Ornament sales to benefit Elk County Humane Society
- Lady Crusaders swept by Oswayo Valley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.