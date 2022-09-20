Saint Marys, PA (15857)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.