The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) Conservation Education staff is now offering Act 80 opportunities at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette and held their first session on Tuesday for over 80 teachers and other staff members from the Juniata Valley School District.
Visitor center now offering options for Act 80 professional development training
