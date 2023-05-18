Volunteers make the election in Elk County possible

From early in the morning until late at night, volunteers, who are compensated for their time and mileage, make the election process in Elk County possible. From poll workers who are on duty from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and then have to bring the votes to Ridgway from the precincts all over Elk County, there is also a virtual army of workers from the Elk County Courthouse Annex who help process the ballots. Part of processing the votes includes the Elk County IT team that gets all the results up on the Elk County website for anxious candidates all over the county. If you'd like to join this process, contact the Elk County Election Office for more information at 814-776-5337.

 

 Photo by Brian D. Stockman

