ST. MARYS - Elk County voters took to the polls on Tuesday as part of the 2023 Primary Election.
A total of 6,372 ballots were cast in Elk County with voter turnout at 32%. Of the county’s 19,885 registered voters, 11,157 Republicans, 6,457 Democrats and 2,271 non-partisans.
Winners of the primary election will face off in the November 7 general election. Results remain unofficial until they are certified next week where provisional and military ballots will be reviewed as well.
Perhaps one of the most closely watched races was for the Republican candidate for Elk County District Attorney. Incumbent Beau Grove earned the most votes over challenger Danny DeVito. It is likely whoever wins the primary will become the next DA.