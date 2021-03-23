ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently approved the 2021 wage schedule for city employees.
The schedule includes wage rates and salaries for city offices and positions for the upcoming year. The document was created on Nov. 16, 2020 and was revised on March 15, 2021. Council approved the schedule by a 4-3 vote with revisions for the finance director including an increase in salary from $63,533 to $70,000 along with an increase for the deputy finance director from $49,620 to $56,000.
The increase for the finance department personnel stems from them taking on human resource duties following the resignation of that employee from the city staff.
A portion of the allocated human resource specialist position totaling $12,847 of the $41,122 salary, was approved to compensate the finance department personnel for those additional duties.