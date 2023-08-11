Wagner receives award for County Solicitor of the Year

ERIE - Elk County Solicitor Tom Wagner won the 2023 County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Solicitor of the Year award on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Sheraton Bayfront Convention Center in Erie.
Annually CCAP recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to county government from all 67 Pennsylvania counties. The CCAP Award Committee reviews all nominations and selects the award recipients. Recipients of this award have contributed to the advancement and improvement of county government in general by providing leadership through outstanding service and active participation in CCAP affairs, advocacy and legal proficiency, and exceptional service to their constituents. Strengthened ethical standards for the county and provided government service through examples of ethical and moral conduct in performing office duties.