As families prepare for the annual back-to-school shopping rush, Walmart has taken a bold step towards inclusivity with the introduction of its pioneering initiative - "Sensory-Friendly Shopping Hours."
Recognizing that the excitement of back-to-school shopping can sometimes be overshadowed by stress and sensory overload, Walmart has designed these specialized hours to provide a more comfortable and serene shopping environment. The initiative specifically caters to customers with sensory differences and disabilities.