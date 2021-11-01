Pennsylvania's weeklong general elk hunting season got underway on Monday morning. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's mandatory elk check station is once again located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. All successful elk hunters must bring their elk to the check station within 24 hours of harvesting the animal.
Weeklong general elk hunting season underway
