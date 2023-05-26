Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting

ST. MARYS - Family members of the late Miriam and William Wehler recently gathered for a memorial tree planting at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.
The ceremony was hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission during which a Royal Raindrops Crabapple tree was planted in the park.
The poem “Trees” by Joyce Kilmer was read aloud. Miriam passed away in 2022 at the age of 99 and William passed away in 2009 at the age of 92.
The Wehler’s grandchildren and great grandchildren helped Sister Miriam Wehler to bless the tree. Everyone joined hands and recited a prayer before they gathered at the Benzinger Park pavilion for pizza and family time.
A plaque commemorating the event is situated in front of the tree. It reads, “The roots of a family tree begin with the love of two hearts.”
The tree was donated by the Wehler family.