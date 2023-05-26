Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting

Family of the late Miriam and William Wehler gathered at Benzinger Park to plant a memorial tree in their honor. 

 

ST. MARYS - Family members of the late Miriam and William Wehler recently gathered for a memorial tree planting at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.

The ceremony was hosted by the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission during which a Royal Raindrops Crabapple tree was planted in the park.

