WellNow Urgent Care center nearing completion

Shown is the nearly completed WellNow Urgent Care center located on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The new WellNow Urgent Care center in St. Marys is expected to open in the near future as it will provide much needed healthcare services in the area.

WellNow Public Relations Manager Annie Keller stated an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, however the company previously stated construction is expected to be completed by May with an anticipated opening date of spring/early summer.

