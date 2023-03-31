WellNow Urgent Care center nearing completion

ST. MARYS - The new WellNow Urgent Care center in St. Marys is expected to open in the near future as it will provide much needed healthcare services in the area.
WellNow Public Relations Manager Annie Keller stated an official opening date has not yet been confirmed, however the company previously stated construction is expected to be completed by May with an anticipated opening date of spring/early summer.
According to Keller, WellNow facilities typically treat patients with common illnesses such as colds and flu, COVID-19, RSV, strep throat, sinus infections and more, although these ailments can also change seasonally.
“Throughout the year, we see many patients with UTIs and other infections, minor cuts and lacerations, sprains and strains, and other ailments that people need care for right away but that don’t necessarily require a trip to the emergency room,” Keller said.