WellNow Urgent Care center

Construction is under way at the new WellNow Urgent Care center in St. Marys.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - A new urgent medical care center is under construction in St. Marys along the Million Dollar Highway. 

All WellNow Urgent Care locations provide timely walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more. They also provide on-site COVID-19 testing, X-rays and physicals. Additionally, they offer occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more.

