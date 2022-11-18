ST. MARYS - A new urgent medical care center is under construction in St. Marys along the Million Dollar Highway.
All WellNow Urgent Care locations provide timely walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more. They also provide on-site COVID-19 testing, X-rays and physicals. Additionally, they offer occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more.
WellNow Public Relations Manager Annie Keller said the company opted to build a facility in St. Marys after recognizing there was a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.
“When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care,” Keller said. “Our location in St. Marys was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, so our patients can get care close to where they live and work.”
The 3,500 sq. foot facility situated next to Taco Bell will employ a staff of 5-10 people.