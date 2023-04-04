West Wind restaurant re-opens under new ownership

ST. MARYS - The revamped West Wind Restaurant is ready for takeoff under the new ownership of Tammy Kaplin of Kersey.
The eatery, located at 157 Cessna Road in the St. Marys Municipal Airport, recently underwent renovations to the facility as well as introduced several new menu items, daily specials and speciality drinks.
“I’ve always wanted to run a restaurant,” Kaplin said. “I enjoy the atmosphere and the challenge of this business. Plus I’m a people person.”
Kaplin draws on her 35 years of experience working for Sheetz as a manager. She spent 20 of those years at the Ridgway location and is currently based at the Lantz’s Corner store.
In addition to old favorites, the menu now includes some new items such as Jet Lag flatbread pizzas, Flight Deck pierogies, The Landing macaroni and cheese, The Pilot beer cheese and chips served in an optional bread bowl which is also available for soups and salads, traditional and whole chicken wings, Whirly Bird ribs, The Bomber filet mignon, The Baggage meal of roast beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots smothered in gravy and The Hanger scallops meal.
Daily specials ranging from country fried steak, wings, fish fry Fridays and more are served during the restaurant’s operating hours of 6 a.m.-8 p.m., with the bar open until 9 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays.