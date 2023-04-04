West Wind restaurant re-opens under new ownership

Tammy Kaplin, the new owner of the West Wind Restaurant in St. Marys, along with Dave Rohr, co-owner, are shown in the re-decorated main dining area of the eatery located at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The revamped West Wind Restaurant is ready for takeoff under the new ownership of Tammy Kaplin of Kersey.

The eatery, located at 157 Cessna Road in the St. Marys Municipal Airport, recently underwent renovations to the facility as well as introduced several new menu items, daily specials and speciality drinks. 

