ST. MARYS - Western Home Appliances of St. Marys is under new ownership and celebrated their grand re-opening on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. 

Lisa M. Dunmire and Bradley T. Schneider took over as new owners in May when they purchased the business. Without missing a beat, they quickly got to work on renovating the business giving it a fresh clean look with new paint and aesthetic changes to make the business more customer centric. Their vision became a reality on August 1.

