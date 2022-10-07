ST. MARYS - Western Home Appliances of St. Marys is under new ownership and celebrated their grand re-opening on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lisa M. Dunmire and Bradley T. Schneider took over as new owners in May when they purchased the business. Without missing a beat, they quickly got to work on renovating the business giving it a fresh clean look with new paint and aesthetic changes to make the business more customer centric. Their vision became a reality on August 1.
“The word we would like to get out the community is that we are bigger than we look,” Dunmire said.
The store, located along the Million Dollar Highway at 727 S. St. Marys Street, offers a wide range of appliances including refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, freezers, microwaves, and range hoods. They also also have access to specialty refrigeration such as wine coolers, under cabinet units, stand alone ice makers and specialty cooking pieces with six burner ranges, cooktops, and wall ovens.
The store also carries most major brand names including but not limited to Frigidaire, Frigidaire Professional series, Kitchen Aid, LG, GE, GE café series, Whirlpool, Maytag, and Amana.