Weyant clarifies misconception about new CAPSEA building

RIDGWAY- Recently, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) launched their ‘Leave the Lights On’ fundraising efforts to support the rising operational costs of its long-standing emergency shelter.
CAPSEA’s emergency shelter was founded more than 40 years ago, and each year, nearly 100 victims and families use the shelter to escape from dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations, according to CAPSEA.
Fundraising efforts like these stress the importance for CAPSEA to have local support of Elk and Cameron Counties.
Since closing on a new facility on 9 South Mill Avenue in October, Executive Director of CAPSEA, Billie Jo Weyant, has noticed a common misconception among community members regarding fundraising efforts towards the non-profit victim service agency.
“A concern that I have is that people possibly think that since we have the new building now that we do not need local funds,” Weyant said. “That is far from the truth.”
Weyant has noticed a drastic decrease in the amount of donations coming in since moving over to the new building.