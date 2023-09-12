Weyant clarifies misconception about new CAPSEA building

Pictured is Executive Director of CAPSEA, Billie Jo Weyant, as CAPSEA closed on their new facility last October. 

 

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY- Recently, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) launched their ‘Leave the Lights On’ fundraising efforts to support the rising operational costs of its long-standing emergency shelter. 

CAPSEA’s emergency shelter was founded more than 40 years ago, and each year, nearly 100 victims and families use the shelter to escape from dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations, according to CAPSEA. 

