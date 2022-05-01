Gianna Whitaker has been achieving success since taking up Olympic weightlifting roughly one year ago. She recently medaled at a competition in Ohio and was presented with those medals on Saturday morning at Physical Industry Training in St. Marys, where she trains with her coach Tom Lavella.
Whitaker finding success after taking up Olympic weightlifting
