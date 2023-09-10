Whole-Home Repairs Program is now accepting applications

The Elk County Planning Department is located in the Elk County Courthouse Annex at 300 Center Street in Ridgway and coordinates the Whole Home Repairs Program.

 

 File photo by Brian D. Stockman

ELK COUNTY - The Northern Tier Community Action Corp. is administering the Whole Homes Grant program on behalf of Elk County and is now accepting applications. 

This grant allows up to $50,000 in necessary home repairs and handicap accessibility modifications. All applicants must be at least 62 years of age and own their home. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and must show proof.

