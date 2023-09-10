Whole-Home Repairs Program is now accepting applications

ELK COUNTY - The Northern Tier Community Action Corp. is administering the Whole Homes Grant program on behalf of Elk County and is now accepting applications.
This grant allows up to $50,000 in necessary home repairs and handicap accessibility modifications. All applicants must be at least 62 years of age and own their home. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and must show proof.
The Whole-Home Repairs Program will provide funding for county-wide agencies to address habitability and safety concerns, provide measures to improve energy or water efficiency, and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities.
Eligible applicants for direct funding from DCED (Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development) under the Whole-Home Repairs Program are county government or a nonprofit entity authorized via an adopted resolution by the county government.