A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for Elk County until 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, winds 15 to 25 miles per hour from the northwest are expected, with maximum gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

