A Wind Advisory has been issued for Elk County and will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25 until 5 a.m. Sunday, March 26, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Southwest winds between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected.
The advisory is in effect for Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset Counties.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.