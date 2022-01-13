Wind Chill Advisory

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk County from midnight Friday night to noon Saturday. Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills will be as low as 20 below zero early Saturday in portions of central Pennsylvania. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Air temperatures during much of the period will be in the single digits above zero, but will drop to between zero and 5 below zero in some of the perennial cold spots around daybreak Saturday. Individuals are advised to limit time outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin, and wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

Tags

Recommended for you