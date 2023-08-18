Winery at Wilcox hosting ribbon cutting ceremony for new location

WILCOX- Although they have been open since Memorial Day, The Winery at Wilcox will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location on 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox next Saturday, Aug. 26.
They are excited to debut their new tasting room and cafe to the public. The official event is from 3 to 6 p.m. with food and drink samples on hand throughout the day.
Live music will be played by Jim Ronan from 2 to 5 p.m.. CJ Spirits and Logyard Brewing will be offering tastings outside the building.
With the new location, it will allow potential customers to have easier access to their location during the winter and it is also much more visible to oncoming traffic. To get to the old Mefferts Run location, customers would have to drive up a steep grade to get to it, which causes issues during inclement weather.
Additionally, the new space and seating doubles the space available for the business and allows them to provide food to their customers.