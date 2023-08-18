Winery at Wilcox hosting ribbon cutting ceremony for new location

Inside the new location at The Winery at Wilcox. 

 

 Photo submitted

WILCOX- Although they have been open since Memorial Day, The Winery at Wilcox will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new location on 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox next Saturday, Aug. 26. 

They are excited to debut their new tasting room and cafe to the public. The official event is from 3 to 6 p.m. with food and drink samples on hand throughout the day. 

