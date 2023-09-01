Winery at Wilcox hosts ribbon cutting at new location

Plenty of smiles were seen at the Winery at Wilcox ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location on 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox.

 

WILCOX - The Winery at Wilcox has been eagerly awaiting to hold their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location on 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox since opening on Memorial Day, and did so on recently.

The most notable addition to the new location was their tasting room and cafe for visitors to enjoy.

