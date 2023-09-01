Winery at Wilcox hosts ribbon cutting at new location

WILCOX - The Winery at Wilcox has been eagerly awaiting to hold their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location on 202 Marvin Street in Wilcox since opening on Memorial Day, and did so on recently.
The most notable addition to the new location was their tasting room and cafe for visitors to enjoy.
The Winery at Wilcox will utilize this new space to provide food for potential customers and host more customers in general, as this doubles the space that they have compared to their new location.
Additionally, this location itself will be more convenient for customers to travel to in the winter months.