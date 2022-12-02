ST. MARYS - Watercolor paintings from the last 40 years by renowned St. Marys artist and beloved art teacher Pete Winklbauer are being featured in a new exhibition at Gallery 29.

An opening reception for “Pete Winklbauer: A Retrospective” took place on Friday evening to celebrate the exhibition which will be on display for the next six weeks. As always there is free admission to the gallery situated in downtown St. Marys. 

