ST. MARYS - Watercolor paintings from the last 40 years by renowned St. Marys artist and beloved art teacher Pete Winklbauer are being featured in a new exhibition at Gallery 29.
An opening reception for “Pete Winklbauer: A Retrospective” took place on Friday evening to celebrate the exhibition which will be on display for the next six weeks. As always there is free admission to the gallery situated in downtown St. Marys.
The exhibition showcases up to 100 paintings of Winklbauer’s ranging from landscapes, portraits and abstractions. While many of the pieces have been borrowed from local residents who have previously purchased the pieces, about 15 pieces will be for sale. The size of the works range from 8x10 to 22x40, all of which are framed under glass by Gallery 29 Owner Jesse Gradl.
The 72-year-old artist continues to paint almost daily and continuously creates commission work. Recently Winklbauer has completed 20 paintings in the last two months. Inspiration for a majority of his pieces are from his imagination and are ever-evolving.
Winklbauer estimates he has created at least 3,000 paintings throughout his career.