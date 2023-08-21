Winner Mart opening September 26 in Ridgway 

The logo for the Winner Mart which will open next month.

 Photo submitted

RIDGWAY- There will be another convenience store opening in Ridgway next month as new business continues to grow in the area.  

The Winner Mart, which will be owned by Ezekiel Winner, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening on September 26.

