Winner Mart opening September 26 in Ridgway 

RIDGWAY- There will be another convenience store opening in Ridgway next month as new business continues to grow in the area.
The Winner Mart, which will be owned by Ezekiel Winner, will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their grand opening on September 26.
The Winner Mart will be located on 405 Front Street. Winner is the fiance of Kylie Spencer, who owns Ky’s Kreations in town.
Winner said his business will be similar to other convenience stores, but will have a focus in providing locally sourced products and healthy options that will be produced by other small businesses in the area.
The store will also carry general goods that you would expect to see in other common convenience stores.