1-17 snow total

Photo submitted by Missy Beck Sharrow

Missy Beck Sharrow reported that 9 inches of snow had fallen at a location on Walnut Street in St. Marys as of early Monday afternoon.

Winter Storm Izzy blanketed the area with several inches of snow Sunday into Monday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, area locations reported receiving between 8-12 inches of snow from the storm as of Monday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you