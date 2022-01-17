Winter Storm Izzy blanketed the area with several inches of snow Sunday into Monday. According to the National Weather Service in State College, area locations reported receiving between 8-12 inches of snow from the storm as of Monday morning.
Winter Storm Izzy blankets area with several inches of snow
