A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Elk County until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of less than one 10th of an inch. According to the National Weather Service in State College, an initial period of snow this morning will taper off this afternoon. Another period of snow is expected this evening and early tonight. Snow may be heavy at times with rates greater than one inch per hour possible before changing to a wintry mix into early Tuesday morning.

