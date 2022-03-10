Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Pennsylvania, including Elk County, from Friday night through Saturday evening. Heavy snow is possible, with total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The heaviest snow is likely to fall Saturday morning. However, lingering snow, combined with gusty winds, could result in poor visibility from blowing snow into the evening hours. There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel.

Tags

Recommended for you