The Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County by the National Weather Service in State College has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Rain will arrive in the late afternoon and evening hours and become snow before midnight. The snow will be heaviest overnight, but lighter snow will continue for the rest of the day on Saturday. In addition to Elk County, this Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for McKean and Warren Counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
breaking
Winter Storm Watch upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Winter Storm Watch upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Lady Crusaders advance with win over Monessen
- Season ends for Lady Dutch
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Crusaders win D9-A title
Popular Content
Articles
- Fire claims the life of a St. Marys woman
- Elk Co. Coroner releases fire victim identity, cause of death
- Crusaders edge Rochester
- Crusaders win D9-A title
- Waylon Wehler wins at 172 pounds
- Annual keuchel sale makes its return
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County
- Beimel places first in 106-pound weight class at regionals
- Crusaders advance to D9-A title game
- Lady Crusaders win D9-A title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Are you ready for spring?
You voted: