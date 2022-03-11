The Winter Storm Watch issued for Elk County by the National Weather Service in State College has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning that is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Rain will arrive in the late afternoon and evening hours and become snow before midnight. The snow will be heaviest overnight, but lighter snow will continue for the rest of the day on Saturday. In addition to Elk County, this Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for McKean and Warren Counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

