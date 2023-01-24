The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch for St. Marys for Wednesday, Jan. 25. Accuweather predicts a snowfall range of 3-6 inches to cover the area from Wednesday at 7 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m. A majority of the snowfall is expected Wednesday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. then again around 7 p.m.
