The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Storm Watch for St. Marys for Wednesday, Jan. 25. Accuweather predicts a snowfall range of 3-6 inches to cover the area from Wednesday at 7 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m. A majority of the snowfall is expected Wednesday from  7 a.m.-1 p.m. then again around 7 p.m.

