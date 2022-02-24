The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County that will be in effect from 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Feb. 24, until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous travel conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. The heaviest snow and sleet accumulation is expected to the north of Interstate 80.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Friday
