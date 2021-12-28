The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk County which is in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally up to 4 inches near the Route 6 corridor across the northern border counties. Ice accumulations of a light glaze are also expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. The snow will fall heavily for a time this evening before the precipitation transitions to a wintry mix and then tapers off.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 3 a.m. Wednesday
